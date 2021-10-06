Rocklin police are asking for the public's help identifying two burglary suspects

Do you recognize these two or their vehicle? They were seen on video on 9/21 at The James Apartments taking property from a garage that didn’t belong to them. Numerous items of property were taken, including an irreplaceable trunk and collectables. We’ve seen an increase in detached garage burglaries, especially at apartment complexes. Thieves are defeating the outer garage lock and manually opening the door from the outside by disengaging the emergency release cord. If you have any information regarding the individuals or their vehicle, please contact the non-emergency dispatch phone number at (916) 625-5400, ask for investigations and reference case 21-265-2. Please do not leave personal identifiable information in the comments.