ROCKLIN, Calif. — With help from the public, the Rocklin Police Department said they were able to make an arrest for a man accused of burglarizing and raping a Rocklin woman in July.

The search for the suspect, pictured below, began July 31, after the woman made a report to police, saying that the assault happened in her home around 6:45 a.m. near Tamarack Drive. Police released the photo below, hoping that someone would recognize him.

Rocklin Police are asking the public for help identifying this man. He is a person of interest in a burglary and sexual assault.

A week later, police were able to identify Brandon Michael Maberry for the crimes reported. The 36-year-old was in custody in Butte County, on an unrelated arrest warrant, when Rocklin Police made an arrest on their charges.

"Our investigation is still ongoing, however at this time we do not believe any other suspects were involved," the department shared in a press release. "The Rocklin Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance with providing us information that lead to Maberry's identification and arrest."



For the Rocklin crime, Maberry was booked on assault with intent to commit rape, forcible rape, residential burglary and false imprisonment by violence. He is being held at the Butte County Jail without bail.

Are you or someone you know in need of assistance? The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-900-656-4673

