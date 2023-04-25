Rod Githens, UOP professor, accused in child sex abuse sting

The professor allegedly tried to arrange a meetup with a 7-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A professor with the University of the Pacific has been arrested and put on leave after being accused of exchanging images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Rodger 'Rod' Githens allegedly also tried to arrange a meetup with an undercover FBI agent where he could sexually abuse a 7-year-old. He was ultimately arrested April 21.

According to a criminal complaint from the Eastern District of California, Githens had been speaking with an undercover agent posing as a "taboo-friendly" man who was sexually active with his 7-year-old niece.

According to the complaint, Githens allegedly planned to meet up with the agent, saying he'd bring the girl's favorite chocolate bar and an Ariel doll. He even planned on a meetup in Fresno for April 7 to have sex with the 7-year-old, but those meetups were canceled, officials said.

Githens was ultimately identified after he sent two "selfie-type" photos that showed his face. A search warrant was executed April 19, and agents found he had allegedly exchanged photos and videos of child pornography.

At the time, Githens was a professor at the University of Pacific and has a practice focused on organization development strategy development, action-oriented facilitation and evaluation.

The university provided the following statement regarding the allegations:

“The university was made aware of legal proceedings against Professor Rod Githens Monday afternoon via a reporter’s inquiry. He was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave. The university does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings. While we have received no information of illegal acts involving the university or university property, we are nevertheless launching an independent review by an external investigator."

