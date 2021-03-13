Police officers accused of extorting cash, pot from drivers

Investigators say the officers continued to seize marijuana from drivers even after California legalized recreational marijuana in 2016.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. — Federal prosecutors say two former police officers face extortion charges for allegedly pulling over motorists on a California highway and taking their marijuana and money under threat of arrest.

The United States Attorney’s Office charged Rohnert Park police officers Brendon Jacy Tatum and Joseph Huffaker with extortion. Tatum was also charged with falsification of records and tax evasion.

Tatum and Huffaker were to make their first appearance in court Friday.

The two were part of a team of officers assigned to seize illegal drugs from drivers on U.S. 101 north of San Francisco. Officials say the officers did not submit the seized items as evidence. But the traffic stops were recorded on video by the officers’ body cameras.

Investigators say the two continued to stop motorists even after the drug-seizure program ended when California legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2016.

In addition to seizing marijuana, the complaint alleges Tatum and Huffaker claimed to be ATF agents while making unauthorized stops.

The complaint further alleges Tatum extorted cash from drivers.

The Department of Justice states that should the two be convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 on the conspiracy charge

