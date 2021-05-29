Roseville bar shooting victim expected to survive, police say

Roseville Police Department have not made an arrest in this shooting.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a bar in the 100 block of Pacific Street early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the incident and found one victim with a gunshot wound. According to the Roseville Police Department, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Roseville police detectives are now investigating the shooting. Detectives nor officers have yet to arrest a suspect in the shooting.

The Roseville Police Department would like witnesses or people with information about the shooting to call the Roseville Police Department dispatch at 916-774-5000.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: First responder explains what to watch out for if you plan to hit the river Memorial Day weekend