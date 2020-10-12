Roseville hotel room full of drugs, guns and cash leads to arrest of two suspects

Roseville PD said an officer saw one suspect jump into the room through an open window, which led to the bust.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man and a woman have been arrested after Roseville police found drugs, guns and money in a hotel room where two people were allegedly squatting, or staying in illegally.

Roseville Police Department said in a statement that Ji Chang, 35, and Jordan Miller, 32, were arrested on several charges related to drugs and having illegal firearms on Dec, 7.

According to an official with Roseville PD, an investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrests. A Roseville officer was trying to find a suspicious car in the Lead Hill Blvd. and Harding Blvd. area when he noticed Chang jump into a hotel room through the open window, authorities said.

Finding this to be out of the ordinary, police said they checked in on Chang and Miller in the hotel room and reportedly saw drugs and guns in plain sight.

This, combined with the fact that neither Chang nor Miller were registered guests of the hotel, led to a sweep of the room, which police said revealed even more drugs, guns, and over $7,000 in cash.

Authorities said police found fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, as well as 5 non-serialized guns, high capacity magazines and equipment used to assemble guns in the hotel room during this search.

Investigating further, Roseville PD said they found a storage locker being rented by Miller that was filled with gun manufacturing tools, parts and more meth and fentanyl.

Roseville PD said that Chang and Miller are currently being held in the Placer County Jail. Bail for Miller is set at $100,000, while bail for Chang is set at $75,000. Their first court date is set for Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 20 of Placer Arraignment Court.

