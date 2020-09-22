3 arrested in Roseville hotel killing after investigation crosses county, state lines

Police believe the suspects conspired with each other to rob the victim at a hotel before the incident escalated.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Three people were jailed after a Roseville homicide investigation went crossed county and state lines to catch the suspects.

Police said they arrested Michale Fotofili, Angelica Garcia and Anders Fulilangi Johansson on various charges after a man was shot and killed in a Roseville hotel on Sept. 18.

Officers originally responded to the 1900 block of Freedom Way after getting reports of shooting. Arriving officers found the victim in the hallway with hotel guests performing CPR on him. Despite the efforts, the victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Roseville police said their initial indication was that Fotofili and Garcia conspired with Johansson to rob the victim when he came to meet Garcia in the hotel room. Police said the victim went into the room with Garcia only for Fotofili and Garcia to leave, and then minutes after they left, Johansson allegedly shot the victim several times when the incident escalated.

On Friday, September 18, 2020 Roseville Police responded to a hotel in the 1900 block of Freedom way for reports of a... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

Police said Johansson left the hotel with a firearm in his hand and drove away in a black Chevrolet Yukon.

Authorities found Fotofili and Garcia in a South San Francisco hotel and took them into custody without incident. They were booked on charges of robbery and conspiracy.

Authorities said Fotofili was waiting on a trial for a pimping and pandering case, was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and was on probation out of Sacramento for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Garcia was on probation out of Placer County for drug-related charges and had two warrants for drug possession.

Johansson was spotted by Roseville detectives in Sacramento, but police said he left the area before Sacramento police officers arrived to the area. When authorities learned Johansson might have been driving to Reno, Nevada, they put out an alert. On Sept. 19, Reno police found a matching car and suspect.

Authorities said officers tried to stop the car, but the driver didn’t yield. Police said it led to a brief chase before Johansson was taken into custody.

Officials said officers found a handgun in the car, which was believed to be the same one used in the hotel killing. Police said Johansson was booked into jail on multiple charges, including murder.