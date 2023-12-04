x
Crime

Roseville Kaiser lockdown lifted after reports of shots fired

The lockdown was lifted a few hours later. No one was injured in this incident.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente in Roseville was put on lockdown Wednesday night after reports of shots being fired in the area, according to officials.

The reported shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the area around Sunrise and Douglas boulevards. Officials say the shots were fired from a car.

No one was hit or injured, but the Kaiser building was hit by gunfire.

Officials are investigating and say the scene at the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center on Eureka Road is safe.

The lockdown was lifted later in the evening. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. 

