Man arrested after making violent threats at Roseville mall, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department arrested a man who they said was making violent threats at the Roseville Galleria Mall.

Police responded to the mall after getting a report of a man making threats of violence to businesses and the public around 3 p.m.

Arriving officers found the man and detained him. Police said he appeared to be under the influence and was arrested for making threats. He was taken to the Placer County Jail for incarceration.

Police did an area check of the mall and found no other threats to the public or businesses.