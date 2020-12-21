WATCH: Roseville man arrested in connection with Granite Bay crime spree

The string of crimes reportedly began in August at the Ace Hardware in Granite Bay, said the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Roseville man has been arrested in connection with a crime spree that started at an Ace Hardware in Granite Bay.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Robby McDermott, 30, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 17, after a four-month investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, McDermott was wanted for multiple crimes that happened on Aug. 17, 2020. McDermott allegedly started the spree by shooting out the glass doors of the Ace Hardware store with a pellet gun. He then allegedly broke into Genie's Afghan Restaurant located next door and put the cash register in a garbage can before dragging the whole thing to his car and driving away.

McDermott is also suspected of going to the Light of the World Church on Douglas Boulevard, breaking into the church and stealing a flat screen TV.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that detectives were able to identify McDermott as the suspected culprit and tracked him to Sacramento County. He was spotted on Thursday, Dec. 17, leaving his car while stopped in traffic. McDermott reportedly ran into a nearby parking lot where he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with burglary, vandalism and for his warrant out of Marin County.

The sheriff's office is asking for people with information on any of the burglaries McDermott is accused of or may have been involved in to come forward. You can call Detective Albonetti at (916) 652-2411.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11