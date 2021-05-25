Roseville man facing child pornography charges

A Roseville man was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville man could face up to 20 years in prison after being charged with the distribution and possession of child pornography.

In an announcement by acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, the man was identified as Randy Edward Martin, 38, of Roseville.

Citing court documents, officials said Martin distributed child pornography between the months of July 6 and Sept. 4 of 2020 with the Kik Messenger app.

Officials said he used a smartphone, the internet and the app to distribute videos showing minors engaging in "sexually explicit conduct" to a person in Oregon. They also alleged that Martin had visual depictions of kids engaging in "sexually explicit conduct" on his phone between July 6 of 2020 and April 6 of 2021.

If convicted, Martin could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and potentially a lifetime of supervised release.

