Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city

Kenneth Glotzbach billed the City of Roseville, Placer County and the South Placer Municipal Utilities District a total of $307,737.27 worth of fraudulent invoices

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation. He must submit to search and seizure of all technology, the district attorney said.

Glotzbach, 55, was an assistant director of wastewater for Roseville Environmental Utilities.

According to officials, Glotzbach billed the City of Roseville, Placer County and the South Placer Municipal Utilities District a total of $307,737.27 worth of fraudulent invoices, credit card charges and public funding from 2018 to 2021.

The district attorney said the investigation showed a city-issued credit card was used for expenses including moving expenses, airport parking and law school tuition for an independent consultant.

Reports showed none of these expenses were communicated to nor approved by Glotzbach's superiors.

Glotzbach was immediately terminated from the City of Roseville and is paying various fines and fees through the Placer County Revenue Services Division, according to officials.

The money has been voluntarily reimbursed to the city from the consulting firm.

“We take the use of our taxpayer funds very seriously,” said the prosecuting attorney. “Not only did Glotzbach break the public trust, his actions are in direct opposition to what we stand for as public servants. It is imperative that bad actors know this behavior is not acceptable in Placer County.”

