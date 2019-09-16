ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man is in custody after leading several departments on a chase from Roseville to Yuba City, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The Roseville Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run off Sunrise Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., according to a press release from the department. Officers began searching the area for the suspect's car, which was eventually found in a parking lot off of Sunrise Avenue and Eureka Road. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped away. Police followed the suspect, but due to the suspect's erratic driving, the pursuit was called off.

The suspect went on to ram a Roseville Police Department car and the pursuit continued, this time involving the Roseville Police, Sacramento Police, Ca Highway Patrol, and Yuba City Police. The pursuit lasted for over an hour and multiple police cars were rammed by the suspect, who drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour several times.

The pursuit ended in Yuba City with the suspect being taken into custody. No officers were injured during this incident. The suspect sustained injuries while being taken into custody and will be treated at a nearby hospital.

This remains an evolving incident, more information will be released when it comes available.

