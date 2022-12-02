Roseville police investigating 'suspicious' death of man found dead inside a home

Roseville police and firefighters responded to reports of a man down inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is investigating what they're calling the suspicious death of a man found inside a Roseville home.

On Wednesday around 12:18 p.m., the Roseville Police Department and Roseville Fire Department responded to reports of a man down inside a home on the 400 block of Loretto Drive.

Police say life saving measures were taken, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the death is considered suspicious at this time.

"The other occupants of the house are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation," Roseville police wrote in a statement.

Police said the 400 block of Loretto Drive is closed and are asking residents to avoid the area while they investigate the incident.

Active incident update At 12:18 p.m. Roseville Police and Fire responded to a home in the 400 block of Loretto Drive... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022