Police said reports of an active shooter at the mall were unfounded.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department says reports of an active shooter at the Galleria mall were unfounded.

Police spokesperson Rob Baquera told ABC10 that a fight broke out at the mall's food court, which resulted in tables being knocked over.

In a message to ABC10, Baquera said the patrons mistook the sound for gunshots.

There were no arrests and no injuries reported after the fight at the mall.

