ROSEVILLE, Calif — An alleged bank robbery suspect led authorities on a chase that took officers from Roseville to Davis, police said.

Roseville Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at a Roseville Wells Fargo around noon.

Police said the robbery suspect led authorities on a chase that took them onto Interstate 80 into Davis.

California Highway Patrol took over the chase when it got onto the interstate, and Davis police got involved once the chase reached the city.

According to Roseville police, the suspect was arrested after getting off Highway 113 onto West Covell Blvd.

No one was hurt in the bank robbery nor during the chase.

The suspect was arrested and charged with robbery and felony evasion, however, Roseville Police said they cannot release the suspect's identity nor his photo while the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Placerville man shot by home intruders, police say

RELATED: Suspect still on the loose, victim identified following deadly Woodland shooting | Update

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Roseville upgrading 4 intersections with new stop lights to improve traffic flow