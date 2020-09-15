Roseville residents briefly evacuated after suspected explosive device found

Just after 9 p.m., the EOD team determined the device was safe and residents were allowed to return home.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspected explosive device in a Roseville neighborhood, Monday night.

Police officers and firefighters were called out to the scene in the 1400 block of Blossom Hill Way, in the Cirby Ranch neighborhood, just before 8 p.m. Authorities described the item as an old military-style mortar, but said they were unclear if it was still charged.

Homes in the area of where the device was found were evacuated as a precaution while the Roseville – Rocklin Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team was called in to inspect the device.

Just after 9 p.m., the EOD team determined the device was safe and residents were allowed to return home. There is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood, police said.

Authorities did not say to whom the device belonged not did they say if anyone will faces charges because of this incident.