Suspect in deadly stabbing barricades self in Roseville home, police say

Roseville Police Department said officer are on-scene and trying to contact the suspect.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A suspect in a deadly stabbing is holed up in a Roseville home, according to police.

Officer Rob Baquera, spokesperson for Roseville Police Department, said neighbors are being asked to shelter in place and avoid the area if possible.

Baquera said police originally got a call about a stabbing on the 600 block of Hanisch Drive around 5:49 p.m. Authorities arrived to the scene and gave the victim CPR, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead.

Baquera said the stabbing suspect is barricaded in a home on the 600 block Hanisch Drive and that officers are trying to make contact with the suspect. Police don't know how many people are inside the home.