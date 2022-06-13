‘This is a very uncommon crime’ | Roseville Police seek answers in Sunsplash stabbing

After a man was stabbed at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash Saturday evening, Roseville Police are asking anyone with info, photos or videos to come forward.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who stabbed a man at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash on Saturday.

Police say the victim is a man who is not from the area, and they are still working to identify the person or people responsible for his injuries. As of Monday afternoon, the man has survived the stabbing and is expected to recover, according to police.

Roseville Golfland Sunsplash is declining to comment on the incident, except to say they are fully cooperating with the Roseville Police Department. They said safety is their top priority and added that the park is open with regular hours, after shutting down early Saturday night. The company said they now have heightened security, though they did not respond when ABC10 asked for details about their safety measures.

Video posted to Snapchat shows some of the aftermath of Saturday evening’s stabbing at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash as the park closed down and investigators started gathering information.

Roseville Police spokesperson Rob Baquera said a man was stabbed at the water park around 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Officers responded and found a large crowd of people involved in either exiting or trying to move around the Sunsplash facility,” Baquera said.

He said investigators are in the process of gathering security video from Roseville Golfland Sunsplash and surrounding businesses, plus any information from park guests in order to identify the person or people responsible.

“We are looking for any additional video, witness information—all of that will ultimately help us find the suspects involved in this incident,” Baquera said.

Investigators believe this was not a random attack, Baquera said, and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

“This is a very uncommon crime in our city, and so when something like this happens, we do dedicate resources to figure it out because we appreciate low crime rates here in Roseville and we want to do everything we can to keep crime low and keep crime out of our city,” Baquera said.

Jessica Rodriguez and her family were visiting Roseville Golfland Sunsplash from Chico on Monday, even after hearing about Saturday evening’s stabbing.

“I still feel safe coming because I feel like it’s done and over with now,” Rodriguez said.

She said the park does bag checks, which makes her feel safe.

Some other visitors ABC10 talked to had not heard about the stabbing, but Paul Chavira of Sacramento was aware—and said he did not let it keep him from coming.

"Well, I just thinking, you know, you can’t live your life in a shell,” Chavira said. “It’s not worth trying to stay home, you know, and hide from other people’s actions.”

Roseville police ask anyone with videos, photos or just a firsthand account about what happened at Sunsplash around 7 p.m. Saturday to come forward.