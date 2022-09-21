Quincey Clark, Olympian and wrestling coach, accused of crimes against minors in Roseville

Police said the coach is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 18. Clark was also a 2000 U.S. Olympic wrestling team member.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A former Olympian and Roseville wrestling coach was arrested for alleged crimes against minors, police announced Wednesday.

“When we have coaches in our community who we trust to care and coach our kids and they betray that trust, we intend to hold them accountable,” said Rob Baquera, spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as Quincey Lee Clark, 50 of Roseville. Clark is a wrestling coach in the community with a sports training business at his home.

Roseville police said the investigation into Clark started on Sept. 3 after a community tip. Multiple juveniles were identified who were victimized while training with Clark, according to police.

By Sept. 15, the case was forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, which led to the arrest warrant for Clark on Sept. 20 and his arrest.

Clark is facing several charges, but Roseville police said they are highlighting an allegation of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 18. His bail was set at $250,000.

Clark is a former Olympian who competed as a member of the 2000 U.S. Olympic wrestling team in Sydney, Australia.

Baquera said Clark has a wide range of individuals he's worked with in the area. Police are looking for anyone with more information about Clark or his training program.

Anyone with information on the case can call Roseville Police Department.

