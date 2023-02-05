Man sentenced in sexual abuse of 2 sisters as children

Ruben Lopez was sentenced to 167 years to life in prison after being found guilty of committing lewd acts on a child with force, including rape.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Judge James Arguelles sentenced Ruben Lopez to life in prison for child sexual assault, the district attorney's office said Tuesday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in a news release the case involves two sisters who were minors at the time of the crimes.

On Friday, Lopez was sentenced to 167 years to life in prison after being found guilty of committing lewd acts on a child with force, including rape.

According to the district attorney's office, Lopez began abusing one of the sisters in 2012 when they were 11 years old, and the abuse continued until 2019. He began abusing the child's 12-year-old sister during this time period as well, according to law enforcement officials.

Both survivors of Lopez's sexual abuse came out to authorities in 2019, while one of the sisters was still a minor.

Watch more on ABC10