3rd suspect in Tuolumne County homicide believed to be in Stockton area

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the third and only outstanding suspect wanted for a March homicide in the county.

Sabrina Stormy Leigh Starkweather, 28, is described by authorities as a 5 foot, 4 inch tall woman weighing about 110 pounds. Deputies suspect she could be in the Stockton area.

The sheriff's office says they responded to a call in the area of Calle Quartz Drive in Columbia around 3 p.m. March 15 where they found 63-year-old Ben Lindsey dead in his home.

An autopsy revealed his death was caused by blunt force trauma. Witnesses also said Lindsey’s Jeep had been missing for a few days.

After further investigation, detectives learned Lindsey’s neighbor and tenant, 63-year-old Jon Starkweather, recently had his 28-year-old daughter Sabrina Starkweather and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder, stay at his home.

Jon Starkweather and McGuire-Meder were arrested March 17 and charged with murder including conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Starkweather's location is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815.