Crime

Sacramento probation officers arrest DUI subject during home visit

The subject, who was on probation for a DUI, was found with a large amount of gun ammunition.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Probation (SCP) announced the arrest of one individual after conducting an operation to check for compliance among subjects on probation for driving under the influence.

SCP arrested a subject who it said was in possession of a large amount of gun ammunition, a violation of their probation. 

The operation that led to the arrest involved home visits and alcohol screening tests and was completed in part with the help of the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). 

OTS is an agency focused on eliminating fatalities, injuries, and economic losses resulting from crashes. In addition to working with SCP, the traffic agency partner with over 300 state and local agencies.

