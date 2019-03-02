SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe is connected to three indecent exposure cases in the area. Based on the incident reports below, the man is believed to be white and between 20 and 30-years-old.

REPORTED INCIDENTS

Jan. 28, 2019

The first reported incident happened between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. near Vallejo Way and Riverside Boulevard. The victims reported that the man, described as a white man, was parked in the driver's seat of a white, four-door car when they notice that he was touching himself with his pants down below his knees.

Jan. 30 2019

The second reported incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 6700 block of Gloria Drive. The victim reported that the man, described as a white man around 20-years-old, drove up to them and made inappropriate remarks before pulling down his pants to expose himself.

The victim ran away, but saw the driver driving away eastbound on Gloria Drive. The suspect is said to have blonde hair and was seen driving a white, four-door sedan.

Jan. 31, 2019

The third and most recent incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Freeport Boulevard and 11th Avenue. Police were told that a man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car, touching himself while the victims walked by.

Again the suspect made inappropriate remarks at the victims before taking off westbound on 11th Avenue. The suspect was described as a white man between 25 and 30-years-old, with short brown hair, and a short brown mustache. He was seen driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the events is asked to call the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

