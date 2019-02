One person was shot Wednesday morning, during an armed robbery at a crowded restaurant on the 5100 block of Interstate Avenue in North Highlands.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department said a diner sprung into action when a man armed with a handgun walked into a crowded restaurant, pointed his gun at the cashier and demanded money.

During the struggle, the gun fired and another diner was shot in the leg. They are expected to be ok, according to Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

The robber ran out of the restaurant soon after, carjacking someone in a nearby parking lot before driving away.

A deputy and K9 officer saw the carjacking and followed him, ultimately catching him after crashing into his vehicle. A handgun and property that belonged to a victim in the business were recovered from the car.

The Sheriff's Department says the robber is a man in his 50s who had just been released from prison and was on parole for murder. Deputies believe he is also behind a second armed robbery in Sacramento earlier this week.

He will be booked in the Sacramento County main jail on numerous felony charges.

