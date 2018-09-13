If your viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is looking for four men who are suspects in a home invasion in Rio Linda.

The incident happened on August 2 near 20th street. Officials say they've exhausted all leads and put out a video seeking help from the community to see if anyone can recognize the suspects.

The sheriff's department says they have physical evidence, but with processing, it will take time to get results.

The family who lives inside the home say the men went through the back of the home and threw rocks to break the sliding glass door. The suspects also used zip ties.

Since the incident, the father has put bars throughout the outside of the home. The children said it's made them feel safer at night.

