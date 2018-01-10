If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Update:

One of the suspects believed to be involved in a rash of vehicle burglaries at Sacramento State University has been arrested.

Police stopped an olive green Jeep that was described as possibly being the vehicle used during the smash-and-grab burglaries. According to the report, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Cherridy Colter, was taken into custody for the burglaries and for an outstanding warrant.

Cherridy Colter mug shot

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

No other arrests have been made and police are still seeking information from the public to help identify the other three suspects believed to be involved in this crime.

Descriptions of the suspects are as follows:

The first suspect is described as a black female in her 20s, approximately 5’5” with long black hair in straight braids. She was wearing a white or light-colored sweatshirts and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a black female in her 20s, approximately 5’7” tall with a thin build, with long red or orange hair (possibly a wig). She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a thick vertical stripe on the outside of the leg.

The third suspect is described as being between 20 or 30 years old, race unknown, approximately 5’6” with a medium build with medium length, light-colored hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt under denim short overalls.

The fourth suspect is also described as being between 20 or 30 years old, race unknown, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build. Her head was covered, and she was wearing a tan colored sweatshirt or jacket with dark pants.

Original:

The Sacramento State Police Department is investigating 30 vehicle break-ins that happened early Monday morning at one of the parking lots on campus.

According to Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa, an officer heard a car alarm go off at about 3:30 a.m. at Lot 10, which is near the intersection of Stadium Drive and College Town Drive.

"We subsequently found out that this same group went down into the City of Sacramento and into the county. There’s probably going to end up being about 80 cases, 30 on campus and probably 50 off campus," said Iwasa.

In some cases, students had multiple windows broken.

"I had two windows smashed. Some people only had one," said Logan Leal. "They didn’t take anything. I had money in the car, my registration, FasTrak, all of it is still there."

Leal and other students who spoke to ABC10 said they park at Lot 10 because the Upper Eastside Lofts, an off-campus housing community doesn't have any more parking spaces available.

"In this case when it’s all of us, I feel like there should be something or at least for the Upper Eastside Lofts – maybe they can make rent a little cheaper this month or something to make us feel a little better," said Liliana Maldonado, who also had her windows smashed.

A manager at the Upper Eastside Lofts told ABC10 they did not have someone available to provide a statement about what they plan to do to resolve the parking issue.

Maldonado says she is taking her car back to her mom's house, and is asking the school for a parking permit refund. The University Transportation and Parking Services unit would not say whether or not it would issue a refund.

Chief Iwasa says electronic items were stolen from vehicles, but in other vehicles they were left behind.

"It’s really difficult to say what the overall goal was. My opinion would be that part of it was theft and part of it was just for fun," Iwasa added.

He says no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, but authorities say the four female suspects were traveling in an olive-green 2016-18 Jeep Compass.

