The Sacramento State Police Department is investigating 30 vehicle break-ins that happened early Monday morning at one of the parking lots on campus.

According to Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa, an officer heard a car alarm go off at about 3:30 a.m. at Lot 10, which is near the intersection of Stadium Drive and College Town Drive.

"We subsequently found out that this same group went down into the City of Sacramento and into the county. There’s probably going to end up being about 80 cases, 30 on campus and probably 50 off campus," said Iwasa.

In some cases, students had multiple windows broken.

"I had two windows smashed. Some people only had one," said Logal Leal. "They didn’t take anything. I had money in the car, my registration, FasTrak, all of it is still there."

Officials say they have not made any arrests.

"It’s really difficult to say what the overall goal was. My opinion would be that part of it was theft and part of it was just for fun," Iwasa added.

Iwasa says the department will be releasing a picture of the vehicle the suspects were in later on Monday, Oct. 1.

