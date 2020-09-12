Sacramento among worst metro areas in country for 'porch pirates', study says

California had a total of three cities on the list.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A study ranked Sacramento as one of the worst places for "porch pirates" in the United States. But Sacramento wasn’t alone, two other California cities kept it company on the list as well.

The study from Safewise.com posits that package theft is bound to increase with the rise of online shopping. They said nearly 50% of Americans experienced package theft in the past year -- more than 10% higher than in 2019.

Sacramento came in at #9 on the list, rising up one rank from last year. San Francisco topped the list for the third year in a row, while Los Angeles rounded out the bottom.

It’s not a unique place to be for Sacramento. Safewise’s metrics kept it out of the top 10 back in 2018, but the area did make the top 10 for a Shorr Packaging Corp study in that same year.

If your package is stolen this holiday season, you should contact the original shipper or shipping company. Once you figure out what happened to the package, you can work with the company for any possible reimbursement or reshipment.

Here are some common customer service numbers:

Amazon- 1- 888-280-4331

UPS – 1-800-742-5877

FedEx – 1-800-463-3339

USPS – 1-800-275-8777

More information on preventing package theft and reporting it can be found on websites for the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx.

