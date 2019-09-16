SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Arden-Arcade, Sunday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot outside of a business in the 2200 block of Arden Way, around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses described the suspected shooter as a Hispanic male in his 20s who may have left the scene in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office told ABC10.

Neither of the gunshot victims’ injuries is considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office. A third person was injured and treated at the scene, but authorities said that person was not shot. No identities have been released.

So far, authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

WATCH ALSO: Discovery Bay woman, 24, killed in boat crash on San Joaquin Delta