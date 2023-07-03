Sacramento big rig driver killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced County

CHP says a driver tried to pass the truck by going on the shoulder but got stuck between the truck and the guard rail, causing the truck to jackknife and overturn

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento big rig driver was killed late Monday night after being hit by an alleged DUI driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 99 in Merced County.

Upon arrival, police found the big rig was partially down an embankment and the trailer was blocking a lane. The driver, an unidentified 55-year-old from Sacramento, was pinned in the cab and died from his injuries at the scene.

CHP says the truck driver was hauling a set of double trailers when 35-year-old Anthony Carrasco from Ceres was driving a Chevy Tahoe and tried to pass him on the shoulder. The Tahoe got stuck between the truck and the guard rail, causing the truck to jackknife and overturn.

Carrasco was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

