Break-in at Sacramento store might cost owner more than $100K | 'No bouncing back from this'

SACRAMENTO, California — An early Sunday morning burglary has left a Sacramento business along Broadway reeling.

The owner of Zanzibar Fair Trade Imports said a burglar took off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of historic merchandise and left behind an expensive clean up.

Located near Broadway and 14th street, co-owner Josh Varner says a person smashed the front door, eventually making their way through and taking off with expensive merchandise.

“(He was) completely covered, head to toe,” said Varner, describing the burglar he saw on his surveillance camera. “They are wearing masks, heavy clothing, hoodies, gloves; it is hard to determine the identity of the individual.”

Hours after the burglary, Zanzibar Fair Trade was open for business but just barely, according to Varner.

“We are still assessing the loss but, conservatively, $60,000 or more,” said Varner.

Varner said total the loss and damage could be over $100,000. He added that the burglar stole Russian antiquities, coins spanning the 17th through the 19th century - set with diamonds that were made into jewelry - and European military antiques.

“There is no bouncing back from this,” said Varner about what the future holds. “This is devastating. It is permanent damage, financial damage, emotional damage. Honestly, I don't know what to do at this point.”

As a new month arrives, for Varner, it feels like a case of déjà vu. He said this is the second time the shop was hit. The first break-in resulted in roughly $40,000 in loss and damage.

Varner said, for him and other businesses on Broadway, crime is getting out of hand and wants the city to make a change.

“I would like the city to completely reevaluate the way that it addresses these crimes, the way that our city resources are being used to address them to confront them,” said Varner. “I would like there to be some accountability for what's going on, instead of simply wringing hands and saying, there is nothing we can do.”

Varner said this act was done by an experienced burglar.

A police report was filed, and Sacramento police said they are investigating. Anyone with information can call Sacramento Police Department.

