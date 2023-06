Police said the shooting was reported along the 4000 block of Broadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in the Oak Park area.

Few details surrounding the shooting are currently available, but police said it was reported along the 4000 block of Broadway.

The shooting was reported just after 3:10 p.m. Police said they found two people who each had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

One person was taken to a hospital.

WATCH ALSO: