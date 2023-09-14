Sacramento Co. deputies seize 3,800 illegal products in flavored tobacco operation

Officials said undercover detectives found 11 of 13 randomly selected vape shops were still carrying flavored tobacco, which isn't legal in California.

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper spoke out about a recent operation targeting flavored tobacco.

Cooper highlighted a table covered in vape pens and disposable tobacco products taken from students at local schools.

“That’s one of the reasons we launched this at the start of school to make sure that we protect our children,” said Cooper.

But the discoveries didn't end there. Officials said undercover detectives found 11 of 13 randomly selected vape shops were still carrying flavored tobacco, which is not legal in California.

"Be careful. Talk to your kid about it because they’re buying these vape pens and the vape cartridges through some pretty shady folks that deal in it and can end in death,” said Cooper.

Just this year, a more than $400 million settlement was reached between six states, including California, and Juul Labs. The e-cigarette manufacturer was accused of causing a nationwide youth epidemic. They were forced to pay its largest multi-state settlement yet and face marketing and sales restrictions, including an agreement to stop using people under 35 years old in their marketing material that directly or indirectly targets young people.

“I'm here as California's attorney general, but I'm also here as a father of three. I'm proud to stand up here today with a message to e-cigarette and vaping manufacturers: if you set your sights on our children, we will set our sights on you," said Bonta.

Bonta said California's $175 million payout will go to education, research and enforcement efforts surrounding vaping and flavored tobacco.

“Education is great. Prevention is great, but you have to have the enforcement arm," said Cooper. "If you don’t have the enforcement arm out there, it doesn’t make a difference.”

Deputies say during the operation more than 3,800 illegal products were seized.

