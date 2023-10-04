Sacramento Co. Sheriff points to social media for rise in teens stealing cars

"It seems like one or two a night that we are catching, and these are all under age..."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office warned they are seeing more kids taking cars for joyrides.

“You know in light of the events that happened in Woodland, it’s quite shocking that they are happening more,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

He said deputies are coming across children that are stealing cars and joyriding. This is also while deputies are out responding to regular calls for service.

According to the sheriff's office, it’s all thanks to social media.

“There has been a TikTok challenge that a lot of these kids are engaging in….specifically dealing with Hyundai’s and Kias. It seems like one or two a night that we are catching, and these are all under age -- all minors that are going through and stealing these cars with relatively no effort,” said Gandhi.

California has joined other states in demanding the two major car companies take action. They pointed out that Hyundai and Kia cars made between 2011 and 2021 do not have anti-theft technology.

Hyundai and Kia said they have contacted customers on the issue, but in the meantime, law enforcement has a message for parents.

“We really need parents, especially now with the weather getting better, spring break, summer vacation coming up -- you’ve got to keep tabs on what your kids are doing,” said Gandhi.

It all comes after a deadly Easter weekend across the area. From Woodland to Roseville and Pollock Pines, many families have been changed forever.

Law enforcement are also hoping to send another message in light of the incidents involving teenagers.

“There’s that old adage from the 80s and 90s. 'It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?' You’re going to start seeing that message coming from our sheriff and our department a lot,” said Gandhi.

WATCH ALSO: