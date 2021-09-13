Man faces 75 years to life in prison after being convicted of killing girlfriend

A man accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old girlfriend faces 75 years to life in prison after conviction.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Damion Horton was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Dajha Richards, discharging a firearm causing death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said a relationship riddled with domestic violence resulted in the shooting death of 19-year-old mother Dajha Richards on January 8, 2019. Prosecutors said Richards was able to report that Horton, the father of her child and her boyfriend, was the one who shot her. Richards died at the hospital, and Horton fled the scene with the gun and turned himself in more than 24 hours after the victim's death, according to prosecutors.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they discovered that Horton had an extensive history of domestic violence with Richards.

An allegation that Horton suffered a prior 2016 strike conviction for attempted robbery will be determined at the sentencing hearing, according to the district attorney's office.

Horton faces a maximum sentence of 75 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 14, 2022.