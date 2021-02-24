Sacramento Coroner IDs 7-Eleven employee killed in armed robbery

According to the coroner's office, the employee killed was 31-year-old Gurpreet Singh from Stevenson Ranch.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified a 7-Eleven employee who was killed during an armed robbery at the convenience store Monday.

According to the coroner's office, the employee killed was 31-year-old Gurpreet Singh from Stevenson Ranch.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers received a call for a "report of suspicious circumstances" around 3:30 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven along 43rd Avenue.

A customer told police they went to the store and found Singh, who had been fatally injured. The Sacramento Fire Department took Singh to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by the medical staff, according to a press release.

Police have not said how Singh was killed, but it was not a shooting. After investigating, officers determined he was injured during a possible robbery of the store.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Homicide detectives are looking for possible witnesses and evidence. Anyone with information should contact the Sacramento Police Department. Police say that callers might be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if they have any information.

Sacramento police said a customer went into the store and found an employee with "a life-threatening injury."