Sacramento County teens charged with attempted homicide after woman, young boy hospitalized

The sheriff's office said the woman and boy were taken to area hospitals in critical condition following an incident in Elverta.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two juveniles were arrested after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office got a report of a mother and child being hurt.

The sheriff's office responded to the area of El Modena Avenue and El Reno Avenue in Elverta after getting the call around 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Deputies said the call came from a juvenile who said he had hurt his mother and little brother.

Deputies and fire arrived on scene and found a woman and young boy who needed medical attention. They were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said the two arrested are 13 and 16 years old and have been charged with attempted homicide.

No additional information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: