Suspect shot trying to break into man's apartment in Sacramento County, deputies say

Deputies said the suspect knocked on the resident's door and tried to kick it in before firing into the apartment. The resident then fired back.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — A man in an apartment fired back at a suspect that was trying to force his way inside, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy William Robinson, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the suspect was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. The shooting was reported along the 8600 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael.

Robinson said it's not clear why the suspect initially approached the apartment, but he did say the suspect didn't know the resident.

"He originally knocked on the door and then tried to kick the door in, broke a window, saw the resident inside the house and fired upon him," said Robinson.

He said the resident then fired back fearing for his safety and knocked the suspect down.

The suspect's name and charges were not immediately available, but are expected to be released at a later time.

