Two people shot, killed in Sacramento County apartment complex Sunday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two men who were shot and killed Sunday night.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies received multiple reports of gunshots around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, for the area near the Big Lots on La Riviera Drive and Watt Avenue.
Upon arrival at River Blu apartments, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds inside of a home.The fire department arrived moments later and declared the two men dead.
Maria Perez, a resident at the apartment, was alarmed that a shooting occurred in the apartment complex.
"It's real quiet here, some we hear neighbors fighting but no big deal," Perez said. "Never anything like a homicide."
The sheriff's office said homicide detectives are investigating, and witness interviews are underway. The department has no information about a suspect.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the victims' identity when the victims' next of kin is notified.
Detectives asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers (916) 443-HELP. Information about the shooting can also be left anonymously on the Sheriff's website or by calling (916)874-8477.
RELATED: Sacramento native, Former Chicago Bears LB Lance Briggs discusses his upcoming graphic novel
Lance Briggs, the former NFL All-Pro linebacker from the Chicago Bears, catches-up with his friend and fellow Elk Grove High School classmate, ABC10’s Sean Cunningham, to discuss producing his very own graphic novel “The Trap,” lending experiences from growing up in South Sacramento to the project and his love of comic books.