Two people shot, killed in Sacramento County apartment complex Sunday night

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting that happened near La Riviera Drive and Watt Avenue that lead to the death of two men.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two men who were shot and killed Sunday night.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies received multiple reports of gunshots around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, for the area near the Big Lots on La Riviera Drive and Watt Avenue.

Upon arrival at River Blu apartments, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds inside of a home.The fire department arrived moments later and declared the two men dead.

Maria Perez, a resident at the apartment, was alarmed that a shooting occurred in the apartment complex.

"It's real quiet here, some we hear neighbors fighting but no big deal," Perez said. "Never anything like a homicide."

The sheriff's office said homicide detectives are investigating, and witness interviews are underway. The department has no information about a suspect.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the victims' identity when the victims' next of kin is notified.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers (916) 443-HELP. Information about the shooting can also be left anonymously on the Sheriff's website or by calling (916)874-8477.