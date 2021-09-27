Inmate in critical condition after fight with cellmate, Sacramento County deputies say

The suspect in the case is pending additional charges related to the assault.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A reported fight at the Sacramento County Main Jail sent one inmate to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the inmate was unresponsive when deputies arrived and was ultimately taken to the hospital. The victim was only described as a man.

Deputies said the fight happened between two cellmates and that authorities got the word of the fight around 7:50 p.m. after the suspect pushed an emergency call button and told deputies what happened.

An investigation into the incident is underway. The suspect in the case is pending additional charges related to the assault.

No additional information is available at this time.

