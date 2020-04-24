SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials are expected to announce an arrest in the cold case killing of Robin Brooks, who was murdered 40 years ago on April 24, 1980.

Brooks was working at a donut shop on Kiefer Boulevard and Tallyho Drive in the unincorporated Sacramento County community of Rosemont. Investigators said she was last seen alive when she left work at midnight on April 24, 1980.

Brooks walked home from work that night, she lived just around the corner from the shop, and investigators said she lived alone. When she did not show up for her shift the next day, a friend went to check on her. That friend found Brooks stabbed to death in her bedroom.

Investigators later learned Brooks had been sexually assaulted prior to the stabbing. But investigators also found DNA from her attacker at the scene, who they said apparently cut himself during the attack. That DNA profile was saved to a database, but until now had not been matched to anyone.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sheriff’s Scott Jones have scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. to announce an arrest in this case. No other details have been released at this time.

