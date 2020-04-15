SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement agencies across Sacramento County will now start enforcing the state’s stay-at-home order with the possibility of fines up to $1,000 or even jail time.

The shift from an “education-based” focus to penalized enforcement is a direct response to a weekend “sideshow” involving more than 100 cars and some 300 people in South Sacramento on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, the new enforcement actions will be taken on those who are “clearly” putting the health and safety of the community at risk.

“We know that the vast majority of our community will continue to comply with the Public Health Order, and an educational approach will still be effective,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “This move towards limited enforcement addresses those that blatantly put the community at risk by engaging in obvious violations of the Public Health Order.”

In addition to the sideshow, Hahn said officers from all around the county have also been called to break up large house parties and other gatherings.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will join in the enforcement effort along with law enforcement agencies in Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Galt, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Parks Police, Fulton-El Camino Parks, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

“It is important for folks to understand that all of Sacramento law enforcement is united in our desire to keep our communities safe, and in our willingness to enforce the order against unreasonable violations,” Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones also stated.

Violation of the stay-at-home order is a misdemeanor, according to police. Fines range from $50 to $1,000 and/or up to 90 days in jail. Official say they’ll also be looking for repeat offenders and each offense will be treated separately. Those who are found to continually violate the stay-at-home order could get six months in jail and an extra $1,000 fine, according to government code.

