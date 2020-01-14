SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of an RV towing another

RV which ended before 8 a.m near the intersection of Gerber Road and Bradshaw Road

Tess Deterding, the spokesperson for Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said the pursuit began near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard and lasted for roughly an hour.

The chase ended in Vineyard after deputies deployed spike strips; however, deputies said the chase was a slow-moving chase and didn't go much faster than 10 miles per hour.

Deterding said law enforcement approached the vehicle in response to a suspicious vehicle report. She said upon law enforcement's approach the driver took off with a passenger.

Both the driver and passenger are in custody.

Editor's Note: ABC10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

