FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating sexual misconduct allegations against a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy, a detective said.

Deputy Shauna Bishop was accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to Det. Melanie Catanio with the Folsom Police Department. Catanio said the case came to the department in early May.

"As soon as it was reported to us, a criminal investigation was opened. It is currently being investigated by our investigations division," Catanio said.

Catanio said she couldn't go into details about the case, but she said the safety of children is paramount.

"When it comes to these type of investigations, we want to ensure the safety of the child and provide confidentiality, not only to the victim but also to the family," Catanio said.

Catanio said the department will investigate fully and from an unbiased perspective regardless of the people or names attached to the case.

"We can't give a specific criminal code at this point because we are still investigating," Catanio said. "Depending on what facts are uncovered during the course of our investigation, the case may be referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office."

Tess Deterding, PIO with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said Bishop has been with the sheriff's office for five years. Bishop is on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation by Folsom PD, according to Deterding.

