SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on complaints of domestic violence.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation into the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyrie McIntyre was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

The alleged domestic violence investigation stemmed from an incident in Folsom. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department learned of the incident though a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department Professional Standards Division. Details of the original incident were not released.

McIntyre has worked for the sheriff’s office since 2005 and was most recently assigned to the Sacramento County Main Jail. Authorities say he will be booked into that jail on charges of felony and misdemeanor domestic violence.