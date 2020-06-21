Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrests 2 suspects in North Sacramento shooting

Eddie Young, 18, and Jerem Lucas, 19, were arrested on several charges, including attempted homicide and robbery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for an attempted homicide in North Sacramento.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 4400 block of Greenholme Drive on June 18 around 2:15 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. They performed "life saving measures" until fire personnel responded, a press release from the sheriff's office said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives learned that three men in a black sedan pulled alongside the victim while he was walking down the street, the sheriff's office said. One passenger from the car got out and approached the victim, attempted to rob him and then shot him.

Eddie Young, 18, was arrested for attempted homicide, robbery and related charges. Jerem Lucas,19, was arrested for assault with a firearm, robbery and related charges. A third person was contacted, interviewed and subsequently released.

Detectives want anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

