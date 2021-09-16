Sacramento County Sheriff's Office releases video of deputy shooting carjacking suspect

The Sacramento County deputy found the suspect walking on Maple Glen Road before he was hit in the head with a rock, according to the sheriff's office.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released surveillance and bodycam video of a deputy shooting a suspect after being hit in the head with a rock.

The shooting happened after a 72-year-old woman reported to the sheriff's office that she was assaulted by her grandson and forced out of her car. She told law enforcement that her son drove away leaving her in the street.

Sacramento County deputies found her with a broken arm and bleeding from her nose and eye.

A resident on Maple Glen Road called the sheriff's office to report someone crashed their car in a ditch outside their home around 10:03 p.m. on Sept. 7. An elderly member of the household then went on to check to see if the driver was OK before law enforcement said he was attacked by the person inside the vehicle.

A ring video provided by the sheriff's office shows the suspect walking up to someone's home, picking up a large rock, and ringing the doorbell as he waited for someone to answer before he walked away.

A deputy in a marked K-9 vehicle found the suspect walking on Maple Glen Road before he pulled over.

The deputy could be heard on his bodycam and nearby surveillance video saying, "Stop right there, you're going to get bit by my dog," before the suspect hit him in the head with the rock that he was carrying.

The deputy fell to the ground and fired off two shots as the suspect continued to attack him. Then three more shots ring out, with at least one hitting the attacker and putting a stop to the assault.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified Darren Napolean Stone, 26, as the suspect in the case. Stone will be booked into the Sacramento County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

The deputy received medical treatment for a concussion and is expected to make a full recovery.

WARNING: THE VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

