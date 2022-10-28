x
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide near North Highlands

A heavy law enforcement presence is around Lenore Way and Polk Street, closing down roads. Shell Street and Jonko Avenue are also affected.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the North Highlands area, according to authorities. 

A heavy law enforcement presence is around Lenore Way and Polk Street, closing down roads. Shell Street and Jonko Avenue are also affected. 

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the affected areas.

No further information is available at this time. 

