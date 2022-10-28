Sacramento County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide near North Highlands

A heavy law enforcement presence is around Lenore Way and Polk Street, closing down roads. Shell Street and Jonko Avenue are also affected.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the North Highlands area, according to authorities.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the affected areas.

No further information is available at this time.

