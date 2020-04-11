Names released of 18-year-old victims in shooting at Sacramento County apartment

The two young men were killed Sunday night in their apartment.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The two victims in a Sunday night shooting on La Riviera Drive in Sacramento County have been identified.

Joseph Ash and Micah Nero were killed in their apartment at River Blu apartments just off of Highway 50 near Watt Avenue on the night of Nov. 1. Deputies received reports of multiple shots fired in the area and found the two men inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene. They were both just 18 years old.

Maria Perez, a resident at the apartment, told ABC10 she was alarmed that a shooting occurred in the complex.

"It's real quiet here, sometimes we hear neighbors fighting but no big deal," Perez said. "Never anything like a homicide."

The sheriff's office said homicide detectives are investigating, and witness interviews are underway. The department still has no information about a suspect at this time.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers 916-443-HELP. Information about the shooting can also be left anonymously on the Sheriff's website or by calling 916-874-8477.

